Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 406,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $603.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.84. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

