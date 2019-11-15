Mackay Shields LLC Sells 120,300 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,522,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $425.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

