Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 56,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 222,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $115,515.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,505.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRA. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $26.40.

KRA opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $40.76.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.49 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Kraton’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

