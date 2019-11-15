MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $113-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.27 million.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.88. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.12.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.