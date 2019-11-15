Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0334 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

