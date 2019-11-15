Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,064. The firm has a market cap of $412.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.12. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,656 shares of company stock worth $176,372. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

