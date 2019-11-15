Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.79, approximately 12,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 17,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGIC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a market cap of $441.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 139,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

