Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup set a $63.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

