Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.91. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 4,736,962 shares traded.

MNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $237.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,591 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 128.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,794,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,038,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 559,939 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

