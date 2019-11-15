Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Imperial Capital

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by research analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Imperial Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TUSK. Johnson Rice downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TUSK stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 608,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wexford Capital Lp purchased 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 255,588 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.