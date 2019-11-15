Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 3,560 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

