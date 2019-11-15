MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. 84,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

