Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of MAR opened at $134.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average is $130.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

