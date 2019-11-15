Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.32

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.32 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 58417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

