Martin Gafinowitz Sells 18,543 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Gafinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $71.63. 1,661,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,603. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 499,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

