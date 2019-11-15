Mary Catherine Morris Sells 2,700 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $217,620.00.

ARW opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 537,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 141,520 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 224,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

