Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $69.95. 5,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,542. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

