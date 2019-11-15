Mason Street Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $155,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $185,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $167.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $851,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,026 shares of company stock worth $7,991,750. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

