Mason Street Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 209,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,000 shares of company stock worth $15,080,850. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,010. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

