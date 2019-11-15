Mason Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $6,333,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 94.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 87,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,265. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.15. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,890. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

