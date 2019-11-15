Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $723.27. 1,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $694.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.52.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $697.50.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total value of $71,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.