Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $82.17. 1,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,483. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

