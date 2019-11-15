Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,816 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $79,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,729,545.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $662,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,506 shares of company stock worth $9,293,253. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

