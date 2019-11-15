Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $96,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,380 shares of company stock worth $27,423,430 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $259.52. 10,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.57.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

