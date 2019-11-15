Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 39.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 924,451 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $71,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 303,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,182. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

