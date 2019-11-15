Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 933,341 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 86.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,017,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,341 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IAA were worth $84,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,867,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,542,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $162,230,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $154,280,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,935. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31. IAA has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.