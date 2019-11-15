Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 212,029 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,530,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,029 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.74% of Urban Edge Properties worth $89,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,762,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,263 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,713,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,078,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,023,000 after buying an additional 567,090 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 54.6% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,315,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after buying an additional 464,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,481,000 after buying an additional 320,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,706. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UE. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.