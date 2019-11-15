Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,892.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $200,935.00 and approximately $19,892.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.02116393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00053663 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

