McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Short Interest Down 37.4% in October

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of McClatchy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McClatchy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of McClatchy by 44.9% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 441,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

MNI opened at $1.40 on Friday. McClatchy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.38. The company had revenue of $167.44 million during the quarter.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

