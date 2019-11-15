Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.66. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

