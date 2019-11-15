Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Medical Facilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medical Facilities from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE DR traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.77. The company had a trading volume of 304,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.25. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$4.54 and a 12 month high of C$17.64. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.94%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

