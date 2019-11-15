Medmen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Shares Up 0.5%

Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02, 1,120,007 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,103,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Medmen Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Medmen Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

