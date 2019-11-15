Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Lessened by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,467 shares of company stock worth $16,900,132. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

MDT stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. 3,012,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,425. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

