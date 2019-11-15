Melon (MLN) Price Hits $4.11 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $11,839.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00047600 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bitsane. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00242507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.01454498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00034995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00145369 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kraken, Bittrex, Bitsane, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

