Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Mercadolibre posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,240%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $609.00 to $729.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.56.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $536.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.84. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $698.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

