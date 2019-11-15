Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Director Buys $80,600.00 in Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Director David Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $19.81.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

