MGX Minerals (CNSX:XMG) Stock Price Down 19%

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) shares traded down 19% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 201,814 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 235,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

MGX Minerals Company Profile (CNSX:XMG)

MGX Minerals Inc engages in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties and industrial technologies. It explores for lithium, magnesium oxide, silicon, niobium-tantulum, and gold properties, as well as for oil and gas resources. It also owns, operates, and sells water treatment systems to the oil and gas industry.

