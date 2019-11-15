Michael J. Farrell Sells 6,651 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $957,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $149.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

