Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $148.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $148.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

