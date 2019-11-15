MINDOL Hits Market Capitalization of $164.03 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00013611 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $164.03 million and $3.32 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00799743 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000639 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000750 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,339,316 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

