Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 328 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 863.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $177,000.

JHMM traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,602. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35.

