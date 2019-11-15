Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BB&T by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in BB&T by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in BB&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 73,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in BB&T by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,462,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BB&T alerts:

NYSE:BBT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.