Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.80. 1,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,481. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

