Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.35.

RCUS opened at $7.97 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

