Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 31.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 735,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 22.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 38.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

