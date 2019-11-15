Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 219,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

MOH opened at $122.20 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.19. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

