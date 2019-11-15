MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.87. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $30.61.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

