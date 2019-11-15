Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

OTCMKTS MCRUF remained flat at $$2.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.