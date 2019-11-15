Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,804 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESSA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ESSA opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.