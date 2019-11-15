Morgan Stanley Has $206,000 Stake in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,013 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Uxin were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uxin by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

UXIN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Uxin Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $924.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.88.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Uxin had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uxin Ltd will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UXIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Uxin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uxin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

